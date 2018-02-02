Donald Trump ‘Disappointed’ After K.T. McFarland Withdraws from Nomination as Ambassador of Singapore

President Donald Trump said he was “disappointed” after K.T. McFarland decided to withdraw from her nomination as Ambassador of Singapore.

“K.T. served my Administration with distinction,” Trump wrote in a statement. “Unfortunately, some Democrats chose to play politics rather than move forward with a qualified nominee for a critically important post.”

McFarland, a Fox News analyst, was first brought into the administration to serve Trump on the National Security Council before she was pressured out by Gen. H.R. McMaster, who replaced National Security Adviser Michael Flynn at the White House.

Trump then nominated her to serve as Ambassador of Singapore, but Senate Democrats froze her confirmation hearings in response to the Russia investigation.

Democrats demanded answers from McFarland about knowledge of conversations with Flynn and former Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Trump hailed her experience as a commentator on foreign policy in his statement.

“I wish K.T. the best as she uses her considerable wisdom and skill as a commentator to explain to the American people how to make American foreign policy great again,” he said.