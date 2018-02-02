Jim Jordan: DOJ & FBI Dressed Up Opposition Research to ‘Spy on an American Citizen’

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), former chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, argued during a conference call on Friday that members of the DOJ and FBI dressed up an opposition research document to “spy on an American citizen during a presidential campaign.”

The White Hous and the House Intelligence Committee released the FISA memo that details how the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) allegedly used the Steele dossier to spy on Trump campaign staffer Carter Page.

Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong asked Rep. Jordan, “Do you agree with Comey’s assertion today that the memo has wrecked the House Intelligence Committee, destroyed trust with the IC [Intelligence Community], damaged its relationship with the FISA court, and exposed classified investigations?”

Jordan responded to Breitbart News:

What destroys trust is when you dress up an oppo reseearch document that Jim Comey himself, this is not my words or Marks’ words, he said under oath that they were ‘salacious’ and ‘unverified.’ What destroys trust is when you take that kind of document dress it up make it appear like it is legitimate intelligence and then take it to a court to get a warrant you don’t tell them important facts like, ‘oh by the way the Clinton campaign paid for this,’ and you do all of this in the context of a presidential campaign. It is really that basic. He’s the one that said it was unverified and salacious. McCabe said we had to use it or we wouldn’t get a warrant. When they went to the judge why they didn’t tell them who paid for it? They used the Isikoff story that they knew was Steele was giving information to the reporter and they presented it as a separate and corroborating piece of information? That’s unbelievable. That’s what took place here. So Comey can say what he wants here but look at what happened. This happened at a secret court to get a secret warrant to spy on an American citizen during a presidential campaign.

In the wake of the memo’s release, Comey tweeted, “That’s it? Dishonest and misleading memo wrecked the House intel committee, destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen. For what? DOJ & FBI must keep doing their jobs.”

That’s it? Dishonest and misleading memo wrecked the House intel committee, destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen. For what? DOJ & FBI must keep doing their jobs. — James Comey (@Comey) February 2, 2018

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (R-NC) also argued, “It’s really about spying on American citizens.”

Rep. Jordan also added that, given the troubling details of the FISA memo, he argued that “I think that’s why we need a second special counsel.”