Trump: FBI, DOJ ‘Politicized Sacred Investigative Process in Favor of Democrats’

President Donald Trump accused top leadership of politicizing the FBI and the Justice Department but signaled support for the “rank and file” agents.

“The top Leadership and Investigators of the FBI and the Justice Department have politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans – something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Rank & File are great people!”

Trump made his comment on Friday, as the FBI braced for the release of the classified House Intelligence Committee memo drafted by Republican Chairman Devin Nunes. The four-page memo is expected to reveal improper surveillance practices by agents at the FBI and the Justice Department.

FBI director Christopher Wray has told the Trump administration that he opposes the release of the memo — even after House Republicans on the intelligence committee voted to make it public.

Trump also quoted Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton, who claimed that the Democrats used the Fusion GPS dossier to convince the Obama administration to spy on the Trump campaign.