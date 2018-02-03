Donald Trump Vindicated by Memo: Calls Russia Investigation an ‘American Disgrace’

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Saturday that he felt vindicated by the memo declassified by the House Intelligence Committee.

“This memo totally vindicates ‘Trump’ in probe,” the president wrote on Twitter. “But the Russian Witch Hunt goes on and on.”

Trump sent his message to Twitter five minutes before he arrived by motorcade to his golf club in Palm Beach, Florida.

He again denied any collusion with Russia during the election as well as trying to obstruct justice. Reports about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation have focused on possible obstruction of justice in response to reports about a campaign meeting with a Russian source who purported to have damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

“Their (sic) was no Collusion and there was no Obstruction (the word now used because, after one year of looking endlessly and finding NOTHING, collusion is dead),” Trump continued on Twitter. “This is an American disgrace!”