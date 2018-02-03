Marines Target Gen Z ‘Cord-Cutter’ Recruits with Online Superbowl Streams

The United States Marine Corps (USMC) will run recruitment ads for the NFL’s Superbowl Sunday, but not on the television broadcast most football fans will watch.

Instead, the Marines will run an action-packed 30-second spot only on the various online streams popular among younger Americans in what the Associated Press (AP) says is the first time the Corps has advertised at the Superbowl in thirty years.

The USMC’s top recruiting officer, Maj. Gen. Paul Kennedy, spoke with the AP’s Lolita C. Baldor about the ad, that features an exciting mock-battle scene with some of the air-land-sea fighting force’s most advanced weapons.

“I’m not trying to enlist fathers or mothers, I’m trying to enlist 18- to 24-year-olds,” Kennedy told Baldor, although he explained it was also cheaper to play the ad online that on broadcast. “And they tend to be cord cutters. They take in entertainment differently and they tend to do it on a device rather than a television.”