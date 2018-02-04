Donald Trump Shares Dynamite Editorial Criticizing the FBI

President Donald Trump shared the text of a Wall Street Journal editorial sounding the alarm about the information revealed in the memo declassified by the House Intelligence Committee.

The editorial accused the FBI of using the FISA court and the phony opposition dossier funded by Hillary Clinton to influence the election.

It read:

We don’t know the political motives of the FBI and Justice officials, but the facts are damaging enough. The FBI in essence let itself and the FISA court be used to promote a major theme of the Clinton campaign. Mr. Steele and Fusion then leaked the fact of the investigation to friendly reporters to try to defeat Mr. Trump before the election. And afterward they continued to leak all this to the press to cast doubt on the legitimacy of Mr. Trump’s victory. No matter its motives, the FBI became a tool of anti-Trump political actors. This is unacceptable in a democracy and ought to alarm anyone who wants the FBI to be a nonpartisan enforcer of the law.

The Journal’s editorial called for the declassification of more documents and praised House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes for releasing the memo.

“[E]xposing abuses is the essence of accountability in a democracy,” the editorial read.

The paper was not entirely supportive of the president, recommending that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation continue.

“Mr. Trump would do well to knock off the tweets lambasting the Mueller probe, and let House and Senate Republicans focus public attention on these FISA abuses,” it read.

On Saturday evening, Trump posted several truncated excerpts of the editorial on Twitter:

“The four page memo released Friday reports the disturbing fact about how the FBI and FISA appear to have been used to influence the 2016 election and its aftermath….The FBI failed to inform the FISA court that the Clinton campaign had funded the dossier….the FBI became…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2018