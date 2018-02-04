Donald Trump Super Bowl Message: ‘We Proudly Stand for the National Anthem’

President Donald Trump issued a Super Bowl statement supporting the country’s Armed Forces and the decision to stand for the national anthem.

“Their sacrifice is stitched into each star and every stripe of our Star-Spangled Banner,” he wrote. “We hold them in our hearts and thank them for our freedom as we proudly stand for the National Anthem.”

The president specifically noted that Americans were coming together to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday, pointing out that the men and women of the military made it possible.

“Though many of our Nation’s service members are unable to be home with family and friends to enjoy this evening’s American tradition, they are always in our thoughts and prayers,” he wrote. “We owe these heroes the greatest respect for defending our liberty and our American way of life. ”

Trump declined to participate in the tradition of a Super Bowl interview with NBC, the network broadcasting the game. In 2017, he did an interview with Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.

“We send our best wishes for an enjoyable Super Bowl Sunday,” he concluded. “May God bless and protect our troops, and may He continue to bless the United States of America.”