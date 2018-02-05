Donald Trump Hints at #ReleaseTheMemo Success: ‘We Caught ‘Em … It’s So Much Fun’

President Donald Trump alluded to the successful Republican effort to release a House Intelligence memo that exposed new details of FBI officials colluding against him.

“Did we catch them in the act or what? You know what I’m talking about, oh did we catch them in the act,” Trump said. “They are very embarrassed. They never thought they were going to get caught, we caught ‘em.”

The president made his remarks during a speech in Ohio on Monday. He did not specifically mention the memo but hinted strongly at its success.

“It’s so much fun,” he continued. “We’re like the great sleuth.”

Trump tried to be non-specific about the memo on the day of the release but has since been more vocal.

On Saturday, Trump said that he was “vindicated” by the release of the memo, describing the ongoing investigation as a “Russian witch hunt.”

He also shared the text of a Wall Street Journal editorial that was critical of the FBI.

“No matter its motives, the FBI became a tool of anti-Trump political actors,” the editorial read. “This is unacceptable in a democracy and ought to alarm anyone who wants the FBI to be a nonpartisan enforcer of the law.”