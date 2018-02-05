Donald Trump: DACA Deal Without Wall Funding ‘Total Waste of Time’

President Donald Trump again demanded wall funding in exchange for a deal on DACA, despite another Senate amnesty proposal from Sen. John McCain.

“Any deal on DACA that does not include STRONG border security and the desperately needed WALL is a total waste of time,” Trump wrote.

McCain and Sen. Chris Coons proposed a new bill on Monday that would legalize DACA recipients and order a comprehensive study for border security in exchange for military funding.

Trump urged Democrats to make a deal on DACA before the March 5th deadline.

“March 5th is rapidly approaching and the Dems seem not to care about DACA,” he wrote. “Make a deal!”