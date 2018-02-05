Trump Declares Victory: ‘No Kneeling’ at the Super Bowl

President Donald Trump celebrated the fact that NFL football players did not take a knee during the national anthem at the Super Ball.

“There was nobody kneeling at the beginning of the Super Bowl,” Trump said. “We’ve made a lot of improvement, haven’t we? That’s a big improvement.”

The president even praised the Super Bowl, despite a history of criticizing the NFL’s new rules.

“On top of that it was a good game, so a lot of good things happened,” Trump said. “But there was no kneeling before that Super Bowl.”

Trump issued a statement before the Super Bowl on Sunday, urging all Americans to stand for the national anthem for the sake of the Armed Forces.

“Their sacrifice is stitched into each star and every stripe of our Star-Spangled Banner,” he wrote. “We hold them in our hearts and thank them for our freedom as we proudly stand for the National Anthem.”