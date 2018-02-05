Donald Trump Mocks ‘Secret Weapon’ Nancy Pelosi, Calls Democrats ‘Un-American’ and ‘Treasonous’

President Donald Trump criticized Democrats on Monday as “un-American” and “treasonous” for refusing to clap for good economic news during his State of the Union address. His criticism came during a visit to a company in Cincinnati, Ohio, to tout the benefits of his tax cut plan.

He noted that while he cited the lowest unemployment numbers for black and Hispanic Americans in history, Democrats refused to react positively.

“Dead silence. There was not a smile,” he said. “That means they would rather see Trump do badly than our country do well. That’s what it means. It’s very selfish.”

Trump said that during his address, he stopped watching the Democrats because it was “bad energy” for his speech.

“They were like death – and un-American,” Trump said.

He also said someone called their behavior “treasonous.”

As the crowd applauded, Trump continued. “Can we call that treason? Why not?” he asked. “I mean, they certainly didn’t seem to love our country very much.”

The president also ridiculed House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi for calling his tax cut “crumbs.”

“Well, she’s a rich woman who lives in a big beautiful house in California, who wants to give all your money away,” Trump said.

Trump compared Pelosi’s comment to Hillary Clinton’s description of his supporters as “deplorable.”

“She’s our secret weapon. I just hope they don’t change her!” Trump said. “There are a lot of people that want to run her out. She’s really out there.”