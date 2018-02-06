Axios: Trump Lawyers Advise Against Mueller Interview

Mike Allen reports in Axios AM that Donald Trump has been advised by counsel not to consent to an unfettered interview with investigator Robert Mueller:
“Lawyers for President Trump have advised him against sitting down for a wide-ranging interview with the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller, … raising the specter of a monthslong court battle,” per the N.Y. Times’ Michael Schmidt and Maggie Haberman:
- “His lawyers are concerned that the president, who has a history of making false statements and contradicting himself, could be charged with lying to investigators.”
- Why it matters: “Refusing to sit for an interview opens the possibility that Mr. Mueller will subpoena the president to testify before a grand jury, setting up a court fight that would drastically escalate the investigation and could be decided by the Supreme Court.”
- “Rejecting an interview with Mr. Mueller also carries political consequences … casting a shadow over Republicans as November’s midterm elections approach or beyond into the president’s re-election campaign.”
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.