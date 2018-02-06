ICE Union ‘Unable to Support’ White House Immigration Plan, Citing Lack of Pro-American Reforms

The National Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Council wrote in a letter to President Trump that the union is “unable to support” an immigration plan crafted by at least four White House advisers.

The ICE union’s President, Chris Crane, stated that while the council is supportive of Trump’s “America First” immigration agenda, they are unable to support the White House’s latest immigration plan.

The plan, crafted by officials including former Koch Brothers executive Marc Short, Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Kirstjen Nielsen, and senior adviser Stephen Miller, would begin by giving a pathway to U.S. citizenship to at least 1.8 million illegal aliens who are enrolled or eligible for the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Additionally, the plan would not immediately end the process of “chain migration,” which allows newly naturalized citizens to bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S. with them. Since 2005, chain migration has imported more than nine million foreign nationals to the country.

Under the Short/Kelly/Nielsen/Miller immigration plan, the entire chain migration backlog of about four million foreign nationals would be allowed to still enter the U.S., meaning America’s working and middle class would not be relieved from mass immigration for ten to potentially 20 years.

The ICE union said in their letter that their biggest concerns with the White House’s proposal is the plan’s lack of pro-American reforms dealing with sanctuary cities and child-smuggling across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Breitbart News exclusively reported on the Short/Kelly/Nielsen/Miller immigration plan’s exclusion of reforms that would penalize sanctuary cities. In a draft of the plan obtained by Breitbart News, the sanctuary cities provisions are crossed out with red ink.

The White House draft plan includes:

A pathway to U.S. citizenship from anywhere between 1.8 million and 4.5 million illegal aliens enrolled and eligible for President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program

A more than 10-year wait before legal immigration levels are reduced to provide much-needed relief and wage increases to America’s working and middle class

No immediate end to the wage-crushing importation of blue-collar and white-collar foreign workers

A repurposing of the 50,000 visas that currently import foreign nationals through the Visa Lottery

$25 billion to fund the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border

No provisions to enact mandatory E-Verify, which would ban employers from hiring illegal aliens

No provisions to deal with the issue of ending birthright citizenship, where at least 4.5 million children have received U.S. citizenship despite their parents being illegal aliens

Every year, the U.S. admits more than 1.5 foreign nationals, with the vast majority deriving from family-based chain migration, whereby newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S. In 2016, the legal and illegal immigrant population reached a record high 44 million. By 2023, the Center for Immigration Studies estimates that the legal and illegal immigrant population of the U.S. will make up nearly 15 percent of the entire U.S. population.

Mass immigration has come at the expense of America’s working and middle class, which has suffered from poor job growth, stagnant wages, and increased public costs to offset the importation of millions of low-skilled foreign nationals.