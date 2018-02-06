After A Day of Wild Market Swings, Dow Closes 567 Points Higher

Stocks ended the day sharply higher after a day in which prices moved wildly up and down on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened with a huge 500 point drop which quickly turned into a rally. At one point, the Dow was up by as much as 600 points. At its lowest, the Dow was down by 567 points.

The S&P 500 rose 1.7 percent. The Nasdaq composite went 2.1 percent higher.

The volatile day in the market, where stocks traded in a range of over 1,100 points, followed two days of unusually steep stock declines.