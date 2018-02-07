Poll: Trump Job Approval Hits 46%, Only 38% Believe Russia Probe ‘Handled Fairly’

A Morning Consult poll reveals that only 38 percent of registered voters believe the Justice Department’s probe into potential Russian collusion in the 2016 election has been handled fairly. While that 38 percent is a plurality, a full 34 percent say that the probe is not being handled fairly, which is within the poll’s four point margin of error.

On the question of whether or not Russian interfered with the 2016 election, only 42 percent believe Russia did. Again this is a plurality, but 40 percent do not believe it.

When asked if Trump’s presidential campaign worked with Russian to influence the election, only 40 percent believe his campaign did, while 40 percent say it did not.

On the question of Trump impeding or obstructing the Russian investigation, only 44 percent say yes, while 38 percent say no.

These are remarkably low numbers in Trump’s favor when you consider two facts: (1) how politically polarized our country is and (2) our news media’s 24/7 pounding on Trump over Russia and obstruction.

In the popular vote, Hillary Clinton beat Trump 48 to 46 percent. Nevertheless, Democrats and their media have not even been able to convince all of Hillary’s voters to go against Trump on this issue, much less anyone else.

Better news for Trump comes from the poll’s questions about the job he is doing. The president now enjoys a job approval rating if 46 percent, with only 51 percent disapproval. A marked improvement over his numbers his December dip that saw the president’s average reach as low as 37 percent.

Trump is also enjoying a 46 percent favorability rating (49 percent see him unfavorably), which puts him in a better position than most everyone else in Washington DC.

While the president is only -3 points underwater on favorably/unfavorable, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is down -21 (23-44), House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) is at -15 (37-42), House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is down -19 points (30-49), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is down -9 (27-36), the GOP overall is down -16 (37-53), and the Democrats are at -10 (40-50).

Vice President Pence in the best shape. Although his favorability rating is a point below Trump’s, he is right-side up at +6 (45-39).

