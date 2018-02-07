Donald Trump Endorses Two-Year McConnell – Schumer Budget Deal

President Donald Trump signaled his support for a two-year budget agreement reached by Sen. Mitch McConnell and Sen. Chuck Schumer.

“The Budget Agreement today is so important for our great Military,” he wrote on Twitter. “It ends the dangerous sequester and gives Secretary Mattis what he needs to keep America Great.”

Trump emphasized a big boost in military spending as a priority, but the bill also includes additional funding for domestic programs requested by the Democrats.

Once the Senate bill passes, it will go to the House of Representatives for a final vote.

“Republicans and Democrats must support our troops and support this Bill!” Trump said, urging bi-partisan support for the massive debt increase.

The deal would raise spending by $300 billion over two years — $165 billion for military spending and $131 on domestic programs. The agreement also extends the debt limit until March 2019, well past the midterm elections. It does not include any immigration agreement to give amnesty to DACA recipients.

“No one would suggest it is perfect,” McConnell said in a statement hailing the deal. “But we worked hard to find common ground and stay focused on serving the American people.”

Schumer agreed: “The budget deal doesn’t have everything Democrats want; it doesn’t have everything the Republicans want, but it has what the American people need,” he said in his statement. “It shows that bipartisanship still lives in Washington and that both parties can work together to address the issues affecting our nation.”