President Donald Trump reacted to reports that FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page texted each other about former President Obama wanting “to know everything” about an investigation that they were working on.

“NEW FBI TEXTS ARE BOMBSHELLS!” the president wrote on Twitter

“POTUS wants to know everything we’re doing,” the text between the two officials read, according to Fox News, which broke the story. The text was sent on September 2, 2016, days before President Obama met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Later the president said that he told Putin to “cut it out” during a discussion on hacking activities from Russia.

Since then, Fox News has been playing the story on a loop and it appears to have caught the president’s eye.