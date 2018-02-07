Flashback: President Obama Promised ‘No Political Influence’ in FBI Investigations ‘Period. Full Stop.’

On April 10, 2016, former President Barack Obama vowed that there was no political influence on any investigations in the FBI.

“I guarantee that there is no political influence in any investigation conducted by the Justice Department, or the FBI, not just in this case, but in any case,” Obama said. “Full stop. Period.”

Obama made his comment in an interview with Fox News reporter Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday.

"Full stop. Period." Thanks to Chris Wallace and @FoxNewsSunday we have former president Barack Obama on the record pic.twitter.com/bN8anZ7Psu — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) February 7, 2018

Obama was referring to the FBI investigation of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her private email server, but he went a step further.

Obama’s promise has been revisited, now that evidence exists that the FBI investigation of President Donald Trump and his campaign may have been politically influenced.

“POTUS wants to know everything we’re doing” a text between FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page read in September 2016 as former FBI Director James Comey prepared a briefing on the email investigation case. The new texts raise questions about Obama’s involvement, despite his claim in April that there was no political influence.