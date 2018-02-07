Eric Holder Leaves Door Open for 2020 Presidential Run

Eric Holder, former President Barack Obama’s scandal-plagued first attorney general, indicated at a breakfast hosted by the Christian Science Monitor on Wednesday that he may launch a 2020 presidential campaign.

Asked by a reporter whether he was considering a run, Holder said, “I think I’ll make a decision by the end of the year about whether or not there’s another chapter.” He then gave a non-committal, “We’ll see.”

Leaving the door open to the extent he did may indicate serious consideration of a run by Holder; responses to questions about presidential runs are famous for the more typical complete denial.

At the moment, Holder stressed his work as head of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC), a new “super PAC” in which Obama is also involved. The NDRC aims to help Democrats make the most out of the upcoming 2020 census and use a “comprehensive redistricting strategy” to redraw electoral districts in a way that wrests as many seats as possible from Republicans.

Holder has made noise about a possible run for the White House before. In June, positioning himself as a leader of the so-called “resistance” to President Donald Trump, Holder said, “I thought, frankly, along with everybody else, that after the election, with Hillary Clinton as president, I could walk off the field.”

“So when she didn’t win, I thought, ‘We’ll have to see how this plays out.’ But it became clear relatively soon — and certainly sooner than I expected — that I had to get back on the field and be in effective opposition,” Holder continued.

In the intervening months, he has thrown his support behind Californian politicians and the series of pro-illegal alien legal efforts to frustrate President Trump’s agenda, including one by his fellow Obama Cabinet member, Janet Napolitano.

Holder is most known to conservative audiences for his connection to some of the Obama administration’s best-known scandals, including the “Fast and Furious” gun-walking fiasco, and his introduction of extreme-left politics to the Department of Justice, for example selecting self-described “critical race theorist” Vanita Gupta as his Civil Rights Division chief and wholeheartedly endorsing “gender theory” in 2014.