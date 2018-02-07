Latest FBI Texts: ‘Hillbillys,’ ‘OUR Task,’ Obama ‘Wants to Know Everything’

The latest round of released texts between FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page reveal that then-President Obama wanted “to know everything” about the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s secret email server, reports Fox News.

Page and Strzok, who were engaged in an extra-marital affair, exchanged the text on September 2, 2016. The text reads, “potus wants to know everything we’re doing.” This is written within the context of disgraced former-FBI Director James Comey wanting to prepare talking points to give to Obama.

According to Fox, Senate investigators say “this text raises questions about Obama’s personal involvement in the Clinton email investigation.”

The whole idea of an FBI director preparing talking points for the president on such a sensitive issue is bound to raise questions. So too Obama’s apparent involvement in an ongoing investigation directly involving one of his former cabinet members, and possible successor.

Moreover, this news directly contradicts what Obama told the public. “I do not talk to FBI directors about pending investigations. … I guarantee that there is no political influence in any investigation,” Obama said then, reports the Daily Mail’s David Martosko.

News about Obama wanting updates from Comey on the Clinton email probe is troubling given that he said months earlier that 'I do not talk to FBI directors about pending investigations. … I guarantee that there is no political influence in any investigation.' — David Martosko (@dmartosko) February 7, 2018

Strzok and Page are the high-ranking FBI agents who despised Trump and exchanged thousands of text messages, some of which have already been made public. Incredibly, both were part of Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation against Trump until it was revealed that they has exchanged texts that not only trashed the president but talked of an “insurance policy” should he win the election.

Other revelations in this latest batch of texts include Strzok smearing Virginians as “ignorant hillbillys” after disgraced former-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s wife (a left-wing Democrat who received hundreds of thousands of dollars from organizations run by Clintonista Terry McAuliffe) lost a primary bid for state senate.

While his wife received this money from McAuliffe, McCabe was overseeing the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s secret email server.

“Disappointing, but look at the district map. Loudon is being gentrified, but it’s still largely ignorant hillbilliy,” Strzok’s November 4, 2015, text reads the day after he loss.

The irony of Strzok misspelling “hillbillies” is worth noting.

Fox News also obtained texts written by Strzok in the immediate aftermath of Trump’s presidential victory. “OMG THIS IS F***ING TERRIFYING,” he wrote to his paramour. “Omg, I am so depressed.” A week or so later Page wrote, “I bought all the president’s men. Figure I need to brush up on watergate.”

The next day, November 14, Page texted something ominous, “God, being here makes me angry. Lots of high fallutin’ national security talk. Meanwhile we have OUR task ahead of us.”

“OUR task” again raises questions about Strzok’s August text about the anti-Trump “insurance policy,” which many believe is the phony Russian dossier that was paid for by the Clinton campaign but still used by Comey’s FBI to obtain surveillance warrants on those affiliated with the Trump campaign.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.