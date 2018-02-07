Luis Gutierrez Threatens to Leave Dem. Caucus if Pelosi Betrays DACA Recipients

Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-IL) is reportedly considering leaving the Democratic caucus if his party’s leaders cave again and agree on a government-funding deal that does not include protections for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients.

According to the Guardian, Gutierrez said on Tuesday that it would be “very difficult, not impossible” for him to “keep standing up for the Democratic Party and be a member of an institution and a grouping in the Congress of the United States, which doesn’t reflect key values” that he has.

Luis Gutierrez is open to leaving the Democratic Party if budget deal is reached without DACA pic.twitter.com/vyvFuvQN2F — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) February 6, 2018

Gutierrez also reportedly said it would be a “complete betrayal” if House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) caved and asked Democrats to support a government-funding deal that does not include a DACA fix.

During the last government shutdown debate, Gutierrez said he was even willing to go down to the U.S.-Mexico border himself with bricks and mortal to help build the border wall in return for permanent protection for DACA recipients.

Gutierrez also accused Democrats of caring more about gay marriage than Latinos.

“If the Republicans said we are ending same-sex marriage, but we promise Democrats a vote later; or we approve of oil drilling in every national park, but you’ll have a vote later – do you think the Democrats would say yes?,” Gutierrez asked. “This shows me that when it comes to immigrants, Latinos and their families, Democrats are still not willing to go to the mat to allow people in my community to live in our country legally.”