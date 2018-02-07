House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Democrats are threatening to oppose a budget deal to fund the federal government unless House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) commits to allowing a vote on amnesty legislation.

In a more than hour-long filibuster on the House floor, Pelosi is speaking live to demand a vote on amnesty or else the Democrat caucus will not support legislation to fund the federal government.

During a part of her filibuster, Pelosi said Congress had a “moral responsibility” to give amnesty to millions of illegal aliens shielded from deportation by the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

“As members of Congress, we have a moral responsibility to act now to protect DREAMers who are the pride of our nation and are American in every way, but on paper,” Pelosi said of the illegal aliens enrolled and eligible for Obama’s DACA program.

Pelosi’s filibuster comes as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) are set to strike a budget deal in the Senate to fund the federal government that does not include an amnesty for DACA illegal aliens.

In the House, Ryan and Republicans do not need the support of Democrats to pass a budget deal to fund the federal government.

Last month, Senate Democrats voted to shut down the federal government in order to demand an immediate amnesty for DACA illegal aliens. After a couple of days of the shutdown, Schumer and the Democrats decided to vote to reopen the federal government with a commitment from McConnell that a vote on immigration would come before February 8.

As Breitbart News reported, Ryan has committed not to allow a House debate on an amnesty plan for DACA illegal aliens or immigrant legislation unless the plan is supported by President Trump.

A DACA amnesty would put more citizen children of illegal aliens — known as “anchor babies” — on federal welfare, as Breitbart News reported, while American taxpayers would be left with potentially a $26 billion bill.