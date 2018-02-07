Pelosi Invokes American Revolution in Filibuster-For-Amnesty: ‘Honor Our Founders’ by Legalizing DACA Illegals

In her eight hour-long filibuster on the House floor, Pelosi said giving the roughly 3.5 million illegal aliens eligible and enrolled for the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program was a move that would “honor” the triumph of the American Revolution.

Pelosi said:

Our founders, how courageous they were. They decided to declare war on the greatest naval power, then, in the world, the British navy, the British military. They declared in the Declaration of Independence their grievances against the king, but they also stated their aspirations. Aspirations about people being created equal. No country had ever been founded on that principle before. Inalienable rights, under God. Just remarkable, bestowed on them by our creator. This is remarkable people. And then, they fought the war, they won the war, they established our founding document… our Declaration, our Constitution, our Bill of Rights. And thank God they had the brilliance to make our Constitution amendable. And in its being amendable, it became this incredible document with the Bill of Rights and then others that we take an oath to protect and defend. [Emphasis added]

…

[The founders] had some much confidence in what they had established and what they were doing that was so new and fresh to the world, they became a beacon to the world, but in doing this new order for the ages, they had confidence and optimism that this would last forever because it was predicated on the idea that every generation would take responsibility to make the future better for the next. Said it earlier, the American dream. People flock to our shores, bring their aspirations, hopes, determination, courage, to make the future better for their families… [Emphasis added]

…

And all these newcomers to our shores, they made America more American with a commitment to a better future for their families. And that continues to this day. And these people now, these young people, are called ‘Dreamers.’ Their parents had a dream for them to bring them to our country. But they completely adapted to our way of always being dreamers about a better future in our country. They learned from the American people, they taught the American people. It’s a beautiful relationship. And now we have an opportunity to show our greatness as a country. To honor the vows of our founders, the courage they had, to find a path, a solution, a result, so that we can put this aside and address other issues that relate to immigration which are a bigger picture, more complicated, take more time, require more public debate. Why can we just do [pass amnesty]? This is discrete. [Emphasis added]