Watch: Linda Sarsour Leads ‘National Day of Action Against Trump’s White Supremacy’ in D.C.

United We Dream, the Women’s March, and other pro-amnesty groups are protesting “against Trump’s white supremacy” in Washington, D.C., Wednesday.

They are asking supporters to join their “broad coalition of leaders to march to the halls of Congress and stand with immigrant youth!” according to their Facebook page.

From day one, Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda has ripped families apart. His latest proposal, crafted by political advisor Stephen Miller, pits immigrant youth against their parents, their family members, and other immigrant community members. Make sure to show up at 12PM to join these amazing speakers, who continue to lead the resistance & fight to protect our communities: Carmen Perez, National Co-Chair of Women’s March Linda Sarsrour, National Co-Chair of Women’s March Ady Barkan, Center for Popular Democracy



Cristina Jimenez, Executive Director & Co-Founder, United We Dream Gustavo Torres, Executive Director of CASA Bend the Arc DC Director, Rabbi Jason Kimelman-Block

“Immigrant youth, our families and our communities will not be held hostage by Trump’s racist policies. That’s why we need you to take action with us to protect immigrants and people of color against Trump’s racist attacks! #DreamActNow,” the page continues.

“See you in the streets! ✊”

Watch here (a live video will appear), or on Breitbart News’ Facebook page.

Amanda House is Breitbart News’ Deputy Political Editor. You can follow her on Twitter at @AmandaLeeHouse.