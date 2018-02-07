WATCH: Nancy Pelosi Suggests Praying ‘All of The Mysteries of The Rosary’ on House Floor for DACA Amnesty

In her nearly all-day informal filibuster on the House floor to demand a vote on amnesty for millions of illegal aliens, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi suggested praying the Catholic rosary for amnesty.
A Catholic herself, Pelosi invoked Pope Francis and Pope Benedict XVI, saying she had been up during the night before “praying so hard about our Dreamers,” the term given to the 3.5 million illegal aliens who are enrolled and eligible for the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.
Pelosi said:
I thought maybe we could say the rosary on the floor of the House. Not just five decades, the full rosary. All of the mysteries of the rosary. That’s 15 decades of the rosary but nonetheless, I think these people telling their stories are very prayerful and so we’ll use their time… the time to put their stories on the record. But let me just say how proud I am of the statements made by the U.S. Conference… Catholic Conference of Bishops, their courage and fighting for immigrants across our country from our Cardinals, our Bishops, etc. from their esteemed platforms, whether its the Dreamers or TPS or comprehensive immigration reform, but right now today we’re talking about the Dreamers. [Emphasis added]
Pelosi also said the illegal alien parents of DACA illegal aliens were courageous for entering the U.S. illegally and bringing their illegal alien children with them while suggesting that Americans’ ancestors were also illegal aliens.
This is all about family. About parents who had the courage to bring their children at an early age to America. This happened 100 years ago. Do you think all the people came here all came documented? Maybe we should all look up our ancestry and just find out the facts are about that. We assume so, but do we really know? [Emphasis added]
Pelosi’s hours-long filibuster comes as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) have struck a budget deal in the Senate to fund the federal government that does not include an amnesty for DACA illegal aliens.
Nancy Pelosi just now: "It's about the children… it's about the children." About 72 percent of DACA illegal aliens are 21-years-old or older. https://t.co/ykazwoCpQO
— John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) February 7, 2018
In the House, Ryan and Republicans do not need the support of Democrats to pass a budget deal to fund the federal government.
Last month, Senate Democrats voted to shut down the federal government in order to demand an immediate amnesty for DACA illegal aliens. After a couple of days of the shutdown, Schumer and the Democrats decided to vote to reopen the federal government with a commitment from McConnell that a vote on immigration would come before February 8.
As Breitbart News reported, Ryan has committed not to allow a House debate on an amnesty plan for DACA illegal aliens or immigrant legislation unless the plan is supported by President Trump.
A DACA amnesty would put more citizen children of illegal aliens — known as “anchor babies” — on federal welfare, as Breitbart News reported, while American taxpayers would be left with a potentially $26 billion bill.
Additionally, about one in five DACA illegal aliens, after an amnesty, would end up on food stamps, while at least one in seven would go on Medicaid.
Every year the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million foreign nationals, with the vast majority deriving from family-based chain migration, whereby newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S. In 2016, the legal and illegal immigrant population reached a record high of 44 million. By 2023, the Center for Immigration Studies estimates that the legal and illegal immigrant population of the U.S. will make up nearly 15 percent of the entire U.S. population.
Mass legal immigration to the U.S., like Koch brothers-supported free trade agreements, has come at the expense of America’s working and middle class, which has suffered from poor job growth, stagnant wages, and increased public costs to offset the importation of millions of low-skilled foreign nationals.
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.
