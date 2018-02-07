WATCH: Nancy Pelosi Suggests Praying ‘All of The Mysteries of The Rosary’ on House Floor for DACA Amnesty

In her nearly all-day informal filibuster on the House floor to demand a vote on amnesty for millions of illegal aliens, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi suggested praying the Catholic rosary for amnesty.

A Catholic herself, Pelosi invoked Pope Francis and Pope Benedict XVI, saying she had been up during the night before “praying so hard about our Dreamers,” the term given to the 3.5 million illegal aliens who are enrolled and eligible for the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Pelosi said:

I thought maybe we could say the rosary on the floor of the House. Not just five decades, the full rosary. All of the mysteries of the rosary. That’s 15 decades of the rosary but nonetheless, I think these people telling their stories are very prayerful and so we’ll use their time… the time to put their stories on the record. But let me just say how proud I am of the statements made by the U.S. Conference… Catholic Conference of Bishops, their courage and fighting for immigrants across our country from our Cardinals, our Bishops, etc. from their esteemed platforms, whether its the Dreamers or TPS or comprehensive immigration reform, but right now today we’re talking about the Dreamers. [Emphasis added]

Pelosi also said the illegal alien parents of DACA illegal aliens were courageous for entering the U.S. illegally and bringing their illegal alien children with them while suggesting that Americans’ ancestors were also illegal aliens.

This is all about family. About parents who had the courage to bring their children at an early age to America. This happened 100 years ago. Do you think all the people came here all came documented? Maybe we should all look up our ancestry and just find out the facts are about that. We assume so, but do we really know? [Emphasis added]