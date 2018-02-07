Women’s March Co-Founder Perez at DACA Rally: ‘We Are All American Citizens; Some of Us Didn’t Cross the Border, It Crossed Us’

Carmen Perez, national co-chairwoman of the Women’s March, said at an anti-Trump, pro-illegal alien rally in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday that all people living in the United States, regardless of whether or not they are in the country illegally, are American citizens.

“We are all American citizens,” Perez said. “Some of us didn’t cross the border – the border crossed us.”

Perez and others at the rally, branded “A Day of Action Against Trump’s White Supremacy,” made it clear they rejected President Donald Trump’s immigration plan for amnesty for 1.8 million illegal aliens and want it for all of the estimated 11 million who are living here.

“Xenophobia impacts immigrants from every continent and never limit yourself, or ourselves, or our reach, or our influence, or our activism based on the borders and barriers that others force upon us,” Perez said. “Because no human being is illegal.”

Cristina Jimenez, executive director and co-founder of United We Dream, which sponsored the event along with the Women’s March and other left-wing groups, said that amnesty should be for all of the “11 million” illegal aliens living in the United States.

“We are here for them all,” Jimenez said.

The rally advertisement on the United We Dream website blames Trump for the immigration debacle, even though he gave Congress months to come up with a legislative solution before the expiration of the DACA program in March and conceded more to DACA recipients than the much tougher House bill, which would provide amnesty only to DACA recipients.

“From day one, Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda has ripped families apart,” the announcement said. “His latest proposal, crafted by political adviser Stephen Miller, pits immigrant youth against their parents, their family members, and other immigrant community members.”

The other groups sponsoring the rally include Good Jobs Nation, iAmerica Action, Bend the Arc Jewish Action, Center for Popular Democracy, United We Dream, National Domestic Workers Alliance, CASA, Make the Road New York, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Right, and Credo Mobile.