Luis Gutierrez: Dems ‘Colluding’ with Trump to Deport Dreamers if They Support Budget Deal

Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-IL) accused Democrats on Thursday of colluding with President Donald Trump and Republicans if they support a budget deal that does not include protections for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients.

“So today, they are going to bring over from the Senate a proposal, they are going to lift the caps and they’re going to say, let’s vote on our budget,” he said on the House floor. “Well, I say to everybody–don’t collude with this administration. Vote against the budget.”

Gutierrez added that he sees “fellow Members of the House of Representatives” when he sees DACA recipients, and he vowed to get them “that piece of paper.”

“I know that scares the hell out of a lot of Americans that that could be, but it shouldn’t because that’s the way forward and they are going to come and they are going to be integrated because we are going to get them the one thing that they need—that piece of paper—because they’re Americans,” he said.

After House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) filibustered for DACA recipients on Wednesday, Gutierrez said on MTP Daily that actions matter more than words and made similar remarks about “collusion.”

“I hope I hear Nancy Pelosi… as vigorously opposing Democrats colluding with Republicans to deport Dreamers,” he said, adding that it is imperative for Democrats like Pelosi to maintain their “political principles.”

“Because If Democrats join with Republicans on this deal and lift the caps, what you will have is a collusion with Donald Trump to deport Dreamers. And I hope that does not happen,” he continued.

When pressed on the matter, Gutierrez emphasized, “It is very clearly collusion with Donald Trump, which will lead to the deportation [of DACA recipients].”

The Illinois Congressman ripped his own party for so easily giving up their political leverage and putting “their party before their principles when it comes to the immigrant community.” He accused Democrats of saying “manana” (tomorrow) when it comes to immigration issues while Republicans say “nunca” or “never, ever.”

The day before Pelosi filibustered, Gutierrez threatened to leave the Democratic caucus if Pelosi betrayed DACA recipients in the next government-funding agreement.