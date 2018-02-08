Study: Welfare for Foreign Refugees Costs U.S. Taxpayers $870M Annually

A new study by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) reveals that annually, foreign refugees are being given about $867 million in welfare benefits that U.S. taxpayers pay for. Every year, taxpayers are billed about $1.8 billion for the full cost of resettling foreign refugees, and after five years, American taxpayers will have spent about $8.8 billion on resettling foreign refugees.

The study reveals:

In 2016, former President Obama’s last year in office, the U.S. admitted more Muslim refugees to the country than ever before in history. That year, nearly 40,000 Muslim refugees were placed in the U.S., as noted by the Pew Research Center.

Since 1980, the U.S. has admitted more than 3.5 million foreign refugees, with nearly 100,000 refugees arriving in 2016 under former President Obama.

President Trump, a critic of mass resettling foreign refugees throughout the U.S., lowered the number of refugees admitted to the country, reducing the annual flow of refugees by 70 percent in his first year in office, as Breitbart News reported.

In his first 11 months, Trump admitted 28,875 foreign refugees to the U.S., a vast difference from the whopping 93,668 foreign refugees admitted in the same time period under Obama. Likewise, for Fiscal Year 2018, Trump has lowered the number of refugees who can enter the U.S. to 45,000, the lowest refugee cap since 1980.