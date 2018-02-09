Deputy Chief of Staff Leaving West Wing for Drug Czar Position

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Jim Carroll is leaving his position to serve as the director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy.

“Fighting the opioid crisis and drug addiction is a priority for this administration,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement, confirming the news. “We greatly appreciate Jim for his counsel and leadership during his tenure at the White House and look forward to the future contributions he will make in this new role.”

Kelly had chosen Caroll from the White House counsel office to replace his previous Deputy Chief of Staff, Kirstjen Nielsen, whom Trump nominated as the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

Carroll is the second West Wing staffer to announce his departure this week. Staff Secretary Rob Porter resigned on Wednesday after his ex-wives accused him of abuse.