Donald Trump Signs Bloated Bipartisan Spending Bill; Hails ‘Big Victory’ for Military

President Donald Trump quickly signed the Congressional two-year spending deal on Friday, just hours after it passed the House of Representatives in an early morning vote.

“Just signed Bill,” Trump announced on Twitter. “Our Military will now be stronger than ever before.”

The president focused on the big boost to military spending as a win for Republicans.

“We love and need our Military and gave them everything — and more,” he wrote. “First time this has happened in a long time. Also means JOBS, JOBS, JOBS!”

The Republican budget deal with Democrats raises spending by $300 billion — roughly $165 billion in military spending and $131 billion to domestic spending. The bill also offers $90 billion in hurricane relief for Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico.

Trump acknowledged that the bill was expensive, but appeared to accept it as part of the dealmaking process. He urged Americans to vote for more Republicans in 2018.

“Without more Republicans in Congress, we were forced to increase spending on things we do not like or want in order to finally, after many years of depletion, take care of our Military,” he wrote. “Sadly, we needed some Dem votes for passage. Must elect more Republicans in 2018 Election!”

Trump continued to praise the bill as a victory, because of the big spending boost to the military. He criticized Democrats for “waste” in the bill.

“Costs on non-military lines will never come down if we do not elect more Republicans in the 2018 Election, and beyond,” he said. “This Bill is a BIG VICTORY for our Military, but much waste in order to get Dem votes.”

Trump also appeared grateful that the Democrats did not shut down the government over amnesty for DACA recipients.

“Fortunately, DACA not included in this Bill, negotiations to start now!” he concluded.