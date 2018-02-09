Escaped Inmate Captured After Being Shot by Concealed Permit Holder

An inmate who escaped in George County, Mississippi, was captured after being shot after allegedly carjacking a vehicle from a concealed carry permit holder.

The Clarion Ledger reports that the inmate, 37-year-old Eugene Robinson, escaped George County Regional Correctional Facility on Saturday “after tying up an officer and stealing the officer’s truck.”

WCBI indicates Robinson allegedly carjacked a vehicle from a concealed permit holder on Wednesday at North Lake Circle and Highway 9 and was shot while trying to drive away. He was struck at least once and was later located and taken to a hospital in Starkville.

Robinson was reported in stable condition after receiving treatment.

He has been in prison since 2003, serving a 30-year sentence for armed robbery. He is now “facing an escape charge” and may be receive other charges too.

