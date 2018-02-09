Illinois Candidate for Gov. Jeanne Ives Releases Ad Aimed at Conservatives

Conservative Illinois gubernatorial candidate Jeanne Ives has released a new TV ad aimed directly at the conservative voters whom she says sitting Governor Bruce Rauner has betrayed over the last four years.

Ives begins her ad speaking directly into the camera and saying, “Now that I’ve got your attention.” That line alludes to a previous TV ad that kicked up controversy for its no-holds-barred slap at Gov. Rauner for breaking all his promises and betraying voters.

In the new ad, Ives goes on to inform voters that she is an “economic liberty, pro-family, West Point grad” who spent “the last five years battling Democrats.”

“But I also took on Bruce Rauner when he betrayed conservative families,” Ives added.

Ives then lays out several of the moves that she voted against that were rolled out by Gov. Rauner over the last four years.

“Rauner made Illinois a sanctuary state. I voted against it,” she said. “Rauner let Republicans surrender to [Democratic House Speaker Michael] Madigan on the income tax hike. I voted against it because I honor who we are as conservatives.”

Ives also slammed what is arguably one of Rauner’s biggest recent gaffes when he said, “I’m not in charge, I am trying to get to be in charge” when responding to the media over why he has not been able to stop the Democrats from stymieing his agenda.

“Rauner said he’s not in charge,” Ives scoffed, “With your help, I’ll lead the charge” she resolutely concluded.

The new ad was released just ahead of a new endorsement in which Ives received the nod of the Family Research Council Action PAC. In a statement on Friday, FRC Action PAC Executive Vice President Lt. General (Ret.) Jerry Boykin praised Ives as the right choice for Illinois.

“FRC Action PAC is confident that as governor Jeanne Ives will continue to be a strong advocate for responsible government, for individual liberties, and for strong family values,” Boykin said in a statement. “Once again, we are pleased to offer our endorsement, and we urge those who care about the future of our nation and our freedoms to support Jeanne Ives as well.”

