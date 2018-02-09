Never Give Up! Hillary Clinton’s Coughing Fit Returns During Feminist Activism Speech

Hillary Clinton’s latest rallying cry for women’s activism was disrupted by a coughing fit, recalling her health struggles on the 2016 campaign trail.

Clinton spoke for about eight minutes on Wednesday for a live stream video to the 2018 MAKERS Conference, urging women to continue fighting to “keep sexism out of politics.”

"So let me add my voice…" pic.twitter.com/SnMSgIYjPR — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) February 9, 2018

After complaining about an “all-out assault on core values of democracy,” Clinton promised to soldier on.

“I pledge to continue to speak out, I pledge to never give up,” Clinton vows in the video before coughing.

Reaching for a glass of water, Clinton stares at the camera as she gulps the drink and tells the audience that she will do “everything I can to keep my voice” and “advance the rights and opportunities of women.”