Never Give Up! Hillary Clinton’s Coughing Fit Returns During Feminist Activism Speech

Hillary Clinton
Video 2018 MAKERS Conference

by Charlie Spiering9 Feb 20180

Hillary Clinton’s latest rallying cry for women’s activism was disrupted by a coughing fit, recalling her health struggles on the 2016 campaign trail.

Clinton spoke for about eight minutes on Wednesday for a live stream video to the 2018 MAKERS Conference, urging women to continue fighting to “keep sexism out of politics.”

After complaining about an “all-out assault on core values of democracy,” Clinton promised to soldier on.

“I pledge to continue to speak out, I pledge to never give up,” Clinton vows in the video before coughing.

Reaching for a glass of water, Clinton stares at the camera as she gulps the drink and tells the audience that she will do “everything I can to keep my voice” and “advance the rights and opportunities of women.”


