President Donald Trump commented on a story about Sen. Mark Warner’s texting “with a lobbyist for a Russian oligarch,” who also had ties to Hillary Clinton.

“Wow! -Senator Mark Warner got caught having extensive contact with a lobbyist for a Russian oligarch,” Trump wrote, referring to the Fox News story.

The president noted that Warner texted about avoiding a “paper trail” while meeting with lobbyist Adam Waldman in London. Warner wanted to establish contact with the author of the phony dossier, Christopher Steele.

“All tied into Crooked Hillary,” Trump wrote:

Wow! -Senator Mark Warner got caught having extensive contact with a lobbyist for a Russian oligarch. Warner did not want a “paper trail” on a “private” meeting (in London) he requested with Steele of fraudulent Dossier fame. All tied into Crooked Hillary. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2018

Waldman told Warner that Steele had “cold feet” from the leaks in the investigation.

Sen. Marco Rubio defended Warner’s actions on Twitter, writing, “Sen. Warner fully disclosed this to the committee four months ago. Has had zero impact on our work”:

Sen.Warner fully disclosed this to the committee four months ago.Has had zero impact on our work. https://t.co/bnmI2Thedt #FoxNews — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 9, 2018

Warner thanked Rubio for defending him and criticized Fox News.

“Grateful to Marco Rubio, Senator Burr and other Republican colleagues who are focused on getting to the truth, not cable news attacks trying to make a scandal out of our bipartisan investigation,” he wrote on Twitter.