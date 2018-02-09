‘Wow!’ — Trump Reacts to Sen. Mark Warner’s Texts with Russian Lobbyist

Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) looks on as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin delivers the annual financial stability report to the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. Mnuchin said the Treasury can extend the government's debt limit suspension period into February before it exhausts its borrowing ability. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
Pete Marovich/Getty Images

by Charlie Spiering9 Feb 20180

 President Donald Trump commented on a story about Sen. Mark Warner’s texting “with a lobbyist for a Russian oligarch,” who also had ties to Hillary Clinton.

“Wow! -Senator Mark Warner got caught having extensive contact with a lobbyist for a Russian oligarch,” Trump wrote, referring to the Fox News story.

The president noted that Warner texted about avoiding a “paper trail” while meeting with lobbyist Adam Waldman in London. Warner wanted to establish contact with the author of the phony dossier, Christopher Steele.

“All tied into Crooked Hillary,” Trump wrote:

Waldman told Warner that Steele had “cold feet” from the leaks in the investigation.

Sen. Marco Rubio defended Warner’s actions on Twitter, writing, “Sen. Warner fully disclosed this to the committee four months ago. Has had zero impact on our work”:

Warner thanked Rubio for defending him and criticized Fox News.

“Grateful to Marco Rubio, Senator Burr and other Republican colleagues who are focused on getting to the truth, not cable news attacks trying to make a scandal out of our bipartisan investigation,” he wrote on Twitter.


