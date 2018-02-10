Donald Trump: ‘Is There No Such Thing Any Longer as Due Process?’

President Donald Trump commented on the rise of abuse and misconduct allegations in public society and the swift public judgments that follow.

“Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation,” he wrote on Twitter. “Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new.”

Trump made his remarks after two of his White House staffers resigned amidst abuse allegations against their ex-wives. But Trump seemed sympathetic.

“There is no recovery for someone falsely accused – life and career are gone,” he wrote. “Is there no such thing any longer as due process?”

On Friday, Trump said he was “surprised” after Staff Secretary Rob Porter resigned as a result of abuse allegations from his ex-wives. The president made an effort to remind reporters of Porter’s reaction to the story.

“He said very strongly yesterday that he’s innocent, so you have to talk to him about that, but we absolutely wish him well,” he said. “He did a very good job when he was at the White House.”