Donald Trump Blasts Costly Middle East Wars; Launches $1.5 Trillion Infrastructure Plan

President Donald Trump unveiled his $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan on Monday at the White House, criticizing the amount of money wasted in the Middle East before he was presdient.

He estimated that the United States had spent $7 trillion in the Middle East, calling it a “mistake.”

“It’s crazy… $7 trillion in the Middle East, and the Middle East is far worse now than it was 17 years ago when they went in,” Trump said. “And not so intelligently, I have to say, went in. I’m being nice.”

As part of his plan, Trump said that the administration would accelerate the permitting process for state and local projects.

“Washington will no longer be a roadblock to progress,” he said. “Washington will now be your partner.”

The plan proposes $200 billion in federal funds that would encourage at least $1.5 trillion in infrastructure investments through state and local funding as well as private investment.

Trump emphasized his willingness to work with local officials by welcoming eight governors as well as mayors, state legislators, and county commissioners to the White House event.

Ralph Northam, the newly elected Democrat governor of Virginia attended the event as well as John Bel Edwards, the Democrat governor of Louisiana , Governor of Louisiana. Republican governors attending the event included Scott Walker of Wisconsin, Pete Ricketts of Nebraska, Susana Martinez of New Mexico, Bill Haslam, of Tennessee, Paul LePage of Maine, Phil Bryant of Mississippi.