Left Blasts Jeff Sessions for ‘Anglo-American’ Reference That Barack Obama Also Used

Jeff Sessions
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

by Joel B. Pollak12 Feb 20180

Democrats and their left-wing allies blasted Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Monday for making reference to the “Anglo-American” legal tradition, which they construed as racist.

The problem: not only was the reference factually accurate, but it was the same reference that former President Barack Obama had made frequently throughout his career.

Sessions was speaking to a conference of the National Sheriffs’ Association. He said: “The office of sheriff is a critical part of the Anglo-American heritage of law enforcement.”

The media highlighted that remark, and the left pounced on it — as documented by Twitchy:

The left has long argued that Sessions is a racist, and his reference to the “Anglo-American” tradition was immediately taken as proof of that claim.

However, the fact that the American legal system evolved from an Anglo-American tradition — as well as Judeo-Christian principles — is entirely accurate and not even controversial among legal scholars.

And, as National Review Online editor Charles C. W. Cooke noted, Obama himself used the reference as well:

Cooke tweeted several other occasions on which Obama, formerly a lecturer in law at the University of Chicago, used the reference.

Sessions’s critics appear to have confused the term “Anglo-American” with the term “Anglo-Saxon,” which is commonly used as a euphemism for “white.”

