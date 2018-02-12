Trump Budget Proposal Calls for Passage of Graham-Cassidy Obamacare Repeal Bill ‘As Soon as Possible’

The Donald Trump White House budget proposal released on Monday called for using the Graham-Cassidy Obamacare block grant bill to repeal Obamacare.

The Trump budget calls for an Obamacare bill closely modeled after the Graham-Cassidy legislation to be passed “as soon as possible.”

“The president is committed to rescuing states, consumers and taxpayers from the failures of Obamacare, and supporting states as they transition to more sustainable healthcare programs that provide appropriate choices for their citizens,” the budget explains.

The Trump White House explained why they believe that the Graham-Cassidy Obamacare repeal would serve as a great replacement to Obamacare:

The Market-Based Health Care Grant Program would provide more equitable and sustainable funding to States to develop affordable healthcare options. The block grant program would promote structural reforms to improve the functioning of the healthcare market through greater choice and competition, with States and consumers in charge rather than the Washington bureaucracy. The Budget would allow States to use the block grant for a variety of approaches in order to help their citizens, including those with high cost medical needs, afford quality healthcare services. The block grant approach also reflects the Administration’s view that Government subsidies are better targeted to States and consumers rather than funneled through insurance companies as with the PPACA.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), wrote in a statement:

I’m glad to see there is no quit in President Trump when it comes to replacing Obamacare with the state-centered block grant known as Graham-Cassidy. I’m pleased President Trump is showing the same determination to repeal and replace Obamacare that President Obama did to pass it into law. It is now time for Republicans – and some Democrats – to rally around Graham-Cassidy. My goal is to get money and power out of Washington and give it back to patients and states for better health care outcomes.

The Graham-Cassidy Obamacare repeal bill almost passed through the Senate last year. The bill garnered endorsements from over 15 Republican governors as well as conservatives in Congress.

Sen. Graham told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview that giving up on Obamacare repeal could serve as the “biggest mistake we could make in 2018.”