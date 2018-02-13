Donald Trump Celebrates Black History Month by Recognizing Soldier Who Saved American Flag

President Donald Trump recognized African American History Month on Tuesday, celebrating the story of an American soldier who sacrificed to preserve the American flag.

The president told the story of Sgt. William Carney, the first African-American Medal of Honor recipient. Carney, a former slave, was recognized for rushing to save the American flag from touching the ground, despite taking multiple gunshot wounds.

“He later remarked to his comrades that the old flag never touched the ground,” Trump said, referring to Carney’s story. “That’s a big deal.”

Trump made his remarks at a reception at the White House for African American history month. The evening had a special theme, honoring African American soldiers in the military. He also singled out Charles Nesby Jr., an African-American Top Gun pilot and instructor, for recognition.

Trump also recognized famous civil rights heroes Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, Booker T. Washington, Rosa Parks, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“African-American civil rights champions have brought out the best in America, calling us to live up to our founding creed and the truth that we are all made equal by God,” Trump said.