Jorge Ramos: GOP ‘Immigration Revenge’ Deal ‘Like Treason’

Amnesty for nearly two million so-called Dreamers is not good enough for Univision anchor Jorge Ramos, who claimed on Monday that Republicans this week will only offer an “immigration revenge” compromise that amounts to treason.

The prominent amnesty advocate who is plugged in with so-called Dreamers and left-wing activists also claimed that DACA recipients do not even want to get legalized unless their parents receive amnesty as well.

“What Republicans are asking from the Dreamers is like treason,” he said. “When they say they want to end ‘chain migration’, they are telling them: we’ll legalize you but I’ll deport your parents and siblings.”

One DACA recipient who recently protested at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) New York home during the government shutdown debate said this week that the amnesty fight “is not even about people with DACA status.”

“For undocumented immigrants like myself, who have undocumented parents, it’s very scary to accept a deal that does not include protections for my people. I think that’s why many of us are fighting. This fight is not even about people with DACA status. This fight is about respect, justice and dignity for all our families,” he said. He added that it has been 17 years since the Dream Act was introduced and so-called Dreamers are “angry” that Congress has still not passed a clean Dream Act.

“But it’s 2018 and the Dream Act was introduced in 2001. So for Republicans or Democrats to say that they need more time is very frustrating. People have waited 17 years and it’s not fair that we constantly have to be out there pushing for something,” he reportedly said. “We’re angry.”

President Donald Trump has indicated he is willing to give amnesty to nearly two million so-called Dreamers in exchange for funding for the border wall and limits to chain migration. But during a Monday evening appearance with Anderson Cooper on CNN after the Senate decided to debate the issue this week, Ramos said it is not going to be easy for Democrats to accept what Trump and the Republicans want because Republicans are offering dreamers “an impossible choice.”

He wondered if Republicans really “want to make America white again” and reverse demographic trends that will make America a majority-minority country to take the country back to 1965. Ramos also drew the line at a few hundred miles of a border wall in exchange for amnesty for nearly two million so-called Dreamers.

“DACA for just a few miles of wall, but nothing else,” Ramos said, adding that plan B could be “real immigration reform” after 2020, assuming Democrats defeat Trump and control Congress.

Though Democrats for decades have not objected to limits on chain migration and reforms to the visa lottery system, they now believe those reforms in the age of Trump are meant to prevent people of color from entering the United States. Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-IL) has led the charge against the GOP’s demands, even calling Trump the “first racist president” who wants to end legal immigration while House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) even said Trump’s amnesty compromise proposal is merely a “campaign to make America white again.”