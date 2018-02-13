Report: Secret Service Investigating White Powder at Former President Obama’s Washington Office

The U.S. Secret Service is investigating white powder found at the Washington, DC, office of former President Barack Obama, per local news reports.

“The Secret Service is investigating after reports that a white powdery substance had been found at former President Barack Obama’s D.C. office,” Fox 5 DC reports, adding, “The incident was reported Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. at the World Wildlife Fund Headquarters in Northwest D.C., where the former president has leased office space since leaving office in January 2017.”

The incident comes on the heels of a similar report regarding President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., on Monday, who received a letter containing white powder, prompting a separate Secret Service investigation and the hospitalization of his wife, Vanessa Trump. Vanessa and two others at the residence of the president’s son in New York City were taken to New York- Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center on Monday as a precaution. The letter containing the white powder supposedly came from Boston—and the white powder was reportedly corn starch.

In the case of Obama’s office, Fox 5 reports that the letter came from Hong Kong and that the white powder was baby powder.

“D.C. Fire and EMS Battalion Chief Edward Smith tells FOX 5 a letter was mailed to the West End office from Hong Kong, and reportedly contained baby powder. Authorities say [the letter] had no return address,” Fox 5 reports. “D.C. police and fire crews responded as well as the FBI and Secret Service. … There were no reports of injuries or anyone being evacuated from the building.”