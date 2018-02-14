Dianne Feinstein Pushes ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban After Florida School Shooting

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) responded to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School attack by pointing out that she has an “assault weapons” ban waiting for a vote right now.

Seventeen people were killed in the attack in which alleged gunman Nickolas Cruz used an AR-15-style rifle. Police have yet to report how he acquired the rifle — whether legally or illegally — but Dianne Feinstein wants to ban them anyway.

She tweeted:

Another mass shooting. Reportedly another AR-15. My bill to ban assault weapons is ready for a vote. How long will we accept weapons of war being used to slaughter our children? — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) February 15, 2018

Although the push to ban “assault weapons” is a common, politically correct reaction among gun controllers, it does not change the fact that such firearms are by no means the weapon of choice for killers. For example, in 2011, less than .012 percent of the overall deaths in America were tied to “assault weapons.” And more recently, in 2016, FBI statistics show that four times as many people were stabbed to death than were killed with rifles of any kind.

It was just months ago that Feinstein was pushing a “bump stock” ban, and Breitbart News reported that a prohibition against semiautomatic firearms, in general, could be forthcoming.

