McDonald’s Fires Employee for Cursing at State Trooper in Drive-Thru

An Illinois McDonald’s has fired an employee for shouting an expletive at a state trooper looking to order food from the restaurant’s drive-thru.

WBMD reported that the employee was working at one of the fast food restaurant’s locations in Normal, Illinois, Monday when a female state trooper approached the drive-thru lane.

The worker allegedly yelled, “F the police” after seeing her pull up to place an order.

When McDonald’s heard of the incident, they took action and fired the employee.

“We were appalled. And we wanted to take swift and immediate action, and we did,” said Mikel Petro, the co-owner of the McDonald’s. “Of course, we can’t control the thoughts or feelings of our employees, but we can definitely control the experiences that our customers have, and for a customer to have the experience that she says she did, is absolutely unacceptable.”

Petro, along with restaurant co-owner Jack Millan, added that they have the “utmost respect” for law enforcement and do not tolerate that sort of behavior at McDonald’s.

“We have the utmost respect for all first responders, including law enforcement officers who protect and serve our communities. This kind of behavior is not tolerated in our restaurants and we immediately addressed this situation,” Petro and Millan told Fox News.

Others who have cursed at police officers, even when off-the-clock, have suffered consequences.

A Philadelphia television reporter found herself out of a job in June 2017 after a video of her cursing at a police officer while exiting a comedy club went viral.