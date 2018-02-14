One Injured in Shooting Outside NSA Headquarters, Suspect in Custody

One person was injured and a suspect was apprehended in a shooting outside National Security Agency (NSA) headquarters early Wednesday morning.

The injured person was taken to a hospital and the suspect was surrounded by police and handcuffed in his black SUV.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the incident took place at the “Canine Road gate” at Fort Meade. The suspect was handcuffed and taken into custody after driving into a concrete barrier.

NSA released a statement on the incident: “NSA police and local law enforcement are addressing an incident that took place this morning at one of NSA’s security vehicle entry gates. The situation is under control and there’s no ongoing security or safety threat.”

The FBI responded to the shooting:

The #FBI is aware of the incident at Fort Meade and we are sending personnel to respond at this time. Continue monitoring @FBIBaltimore for updates. — FBI Baltimore (@FBIBaltimore) February 14, 2018

Fox News reports the shooting occurred “around 7:15 a.m.” They also noted that “video from the scene showed an SUV riddled with bullets, the vehicle’s airbags deployed and blood on the ground.”

