Shep Smith, Sen. Bill Nelson Push Gun Control Before Florida School Shooting Details Known

Fox News’ Shepard Smith and Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) scolded Congress for not a passing a terror watch list gun ban before the number of fatalities at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was even known.

The high school is located in Parkland, Florida, where someone opened fire at roughly 2 p.m.

During live broadcast coverage on Wednesday, Sen. Nelson opened the door to a gun control discussion by saying, “Each time this happens, and how many have happened? We say, ‘Enough is enough,’ and then it happens again.”

Smith responded, “What could Congress do?”

Nelson said, “Well, we could not even [pass a bill] that would take the terrorist watch list and prohibit them a high caliber weapon or any weapon. We couldn’t even get that passed. So when you say, ‘What can be done,’ I don’t know the answer to that.”

Democrats pushed terror watch list gun control after recent terror attacks—for example, after San Bernardino (December 2, 2015) and Orlando Pulse (June 12, 2016)—but it was defeated each time because the attackers were not on a list to begin with, thus the push was viewed as more gun control for gun control’s sake.

Yet now, with the number of injuries and casualties inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High still unknown, Smith and Nelson and scolding Congress for not passing more gun control.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.