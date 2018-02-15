After Donald Trump Speaks, Obama Demands Gun Control In Response to School Shooting

Former President Barack Obama issued a call for gun control just minutes after President Donald Trump addressed the nation in the wake of the tragic school shooting in Florida.

Obama described more gun control laws as “long overdue,” despite his repeated failure to change gun laws during his presidency.

“[U]ntil we can honestly say that we’re doing enough to keep them safe from harm, including long overdue, common-sense gun safety laws that most Americans want, then we have to change,” Obama wrote in a statement on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

Trump’s speech focused on Americans coming together to find a solution to school shootings, especially on mental health issues. He did not specifically address gun control laws.

“It is not enough to simply take actions that make us feel like we are making a difference,” he said. “We must actually make that difference.”

On Thursday morning, Trump pointed to the missed signals of mental instability and violence demonstrated by the shooter.

“So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!”

We are grieving with Parkland. But we are not powerless. Caring for our kids is our first job. And until we can honestly say that we're doing enough to keep them safe from harm, including long overdue, common-sense gun safety laws that most Americans want, then we have to change. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 15, 2018