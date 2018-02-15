Steve Nash, a foreign-born former NBA player, jumped to his Twitter account to slam the U.S. Constitution on Thursday, saying it was “very old” and that Americans are “brainwashed” to love guns.

After 17 people were shot and killed by a deranged teenager at Parkland, Florida’s, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the former Laker took to Twitter to criticize gun rights.

Nash, who was born in South Africa and raised in Canada, first said that he didn’t understand the debate about guns, since private gun ownership was clearly not working.

“The rest of the world is having success prohibiting access to guns,” he wrote on Wednesday. “I don’t see what the debate is about. It’s not working here. People are dying at alarming rates. If you value guns more than life and safety I don’t understand:”

The rest of the world is having success prohibiting access to guns. I don’t see what the debate is about. It’s not working here. People are dying at alarming rates. If you value guns more than life and safety I don’t understand. https://t.co/ziOOH2vk7u — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) February 15, 2018

Then, after a few more tweets in which Nash disagreed with the statistics fans were throwing at him, the former MVP disputed that a gun in private hands ever saved anyone’s life. “When’s the last time someone had a gun in their home and it saved lives. I’ll wait..,” he tweeted.

Nash then insisted that Americans are “brainwashed” on guns, by those who are “making money” selling firearms.

“Still waiting on a compelling argument for guns in America. Not one holds water. The brainwashing by those making millions on the gun industry is disgusting yet successful. Absurd to see logic go out the window by many people I’m assuming are loving human beings.”

Still waiting on a compelling argument for guns in America. Not one holds water. The brainwashing by those making millions on the gun industry is disgusting yet successful. Absurd to see logic go out the window by many people I’m assuming are loving human beings. — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) February 15, 2018

He next attacked the U.S. Constitution saying it was too old and needed to be altered to suit his liberal ideas.

“The constitution is constantly being refined and changed. The gun lobby love to preach the good ‘ol constitution (very old) argument. It’s not very accurate in reality,” he said.

The constitution is constantly being refined and changed. The gun lobby love to preach the good ‘ol constitution (very old) argument. It’s not very accurate in reality. https://t.co/6Y7fJdLKNY — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) February 15, 2018

Nash then closed his argument, again insisting that the U.S. should throw away its American ideas and emulate the way other countries govern their people.

“Stick to sports I know,” he griped. “Why not emulate the success of many countries limiting access to guns and save thousands of lives each year in America? Seems well worth it. If your ‘sense’ of security is more important than thousands of lives I have a problem with that way of thinking”

Stick to sports I know. Why not emulate the success of many countries limiting access to guns and save thousands of lives each year in America? Seems well worth it. If your ‘sense’ of security is more important than thousands of lives I have a problem with that way of thinking https://t.co/SyM7qJcIc1 — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) February 15, 2018

Still, the South African-born Steve Nash asked for an argument in favor of the Second Amendment, and who are we to deny him one?

As Breitbart Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak said, “Steve Nash was born in a country where black people were prevented by law from owning guns and could not therefore resist racial segregation and dispossession.

“How’s that for an argument?”

That’s pretty good.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.