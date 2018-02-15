House conservatives balked at the Senate immigration compromise bill after one House senior conservative aide called it “far worse than what Schumer offered Trump” during the government shutdown.

Breitbart News reported that the Senate immigration compromise bill known as the Immigration Security and Opportunity Act would offer a 10-year pathway to amnesty for the DACA illegals and fund $2.5 billion annually over 10 years for a southern border wall. The White House, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), have rebuked the bill known as the Schumer-Rounds-Collins legislation.

A House senior conservative aide told Breitbart News that the Senate compromise bill does not serve as a “compromise” at all.

“I don’t care what the Democrats want to call it, this compromise plan is not a compromise,” the aide contended. “It is an outright win for illegal immigration and a loss for the American people.”

The House Freedom Caucus continues to push for the House to vote on the immigration bill sponsored by House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA). The proposal would end chain migration, eliminate the diversity lottery program, fund the southern border wall, and offer renewable work permits for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) illegal aliens.

Schumer-Rounds-Collins destroys the ability of @DHSgov to enforce immigration laws, creating a mass amnesty for over 10 million illegal aliens, including criminals. https://t.co/ERbAjNXLZM — Tyler Q. Houlton (@SpoxDHS) February 15, 2018

Schumer bill is a disgrace. Huge amnesty of 5-10M people, including PARENTS of DACAns. Phantom border control. No chain or diversity reforms. Directs DHS to deprioritize enforcement for illegals NOT YET IN COUNTRY. Call your senator this morning & ask to vote no! 202-224-3121 — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) February 15, 2018

Meadows estimated that the Goodlatte bill has somewhere between 160 to 180 yes votes in the House as of Tuesday.

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (R-NC) suggested on Tuesday that the current immigration debate serves as the “defining moment” for Speaker Paul Ryan, arguing that there could be “consequences” if he fails to introduce the Goodlatte bill and push a liberal immigration bill through the House.

Meadows told the Atlantic that Ryan would not dare introduce the Senate legislation “if he knows the will of his conference.”

The House Freedom Caucus chairman added that “the last time I checked, he got elected to be Speaker for Republicans.”

The House conservative aide also told Breitbart News, “$2.5 billion is only a tenth of what’s been asked for, and it relies on a promise from Schumer for future Congresses, promises he can’t deliver on or guarantee in any way.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer reportedly offered full wall funding in exchange for a DACA amnesty provision in a government spending bill to end the “Schumer Shutdown.”

“Curbed chain migration for Dreamers will not be upheld in court, and the Democrats know this,” the aide argued.

The aide added that the Senate compromise bill “does not actually address the problems that got us here in the first place, including fully securing our border and enforcing our laws internally.”

The House senior aide concluded, “This is not a compromise – it’s, in fact, worse than what Schumer offered Trump when they met prior to the Democrats shutting down the government over illegal immigration just a few weeks ago.”