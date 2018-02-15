Police: 11-Year-Old Student Arrested for Writing Note Threatening to Kill Classmates at Florida School

Police arrested an 11-year-old girl Thursday for allegedly writing a note threatening to kill her classmates at a Florida school.

The Davie Police Department arrested the girl for threatening to kill her fellow students at Nova Middle School in Davie, Florida with a gun and charged her with a felony count of making a written threat to kill or cause bodily injury, the Sun Sentinel reported.

Authorities say they caught the sixth grader on surveillance video sliding the note under the assistant principal’s door at the Florida middle school.

“I will bring a gun to school to kill all of you ugly a** kids and teachers b****. I will bring the gun Feb. 16, 18. BE prepared b****!” the handwritten note reportedly read, according to WPLG.

The girl provided authorities and school administrators with a written confession, NBC Miami reported.

A police report states that the 11-year-old was crying after officers confronted her about the note.

Police say the girl’s written confession claimed that another student threatened to have her friend fight her if she did not place the note under the door of the assistant principal’s office.

Her arrest comes the day after police arrested 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, a former student at Parkland High School, for killing 17 people in a shooting at Parkland High School in Parkland, Florida—approximately 24 miles away from Davie.