Pope Francis Condemns Florida High School Shooting as ‘Senseless Act of Violence’

Pope Francis has expressed his distress over the “tragic shooting” that occurred at a Parkland (FL) high school Wednesday afternoon, promising prayers for the eternal repose of the victims and healing for the injured and grieving.

In a telegram addressed to Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski, and signed on behalf of the pope by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the pontiff said he was “deeply saddened to learn of the tragic shooting that took place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.”

“Assuring all those affected by this devastating attack of his spiritual closeness, he prays that Almighty God may grant eternal rest to the dead and healing and consolation to the wounded and those who grieve,” the telegram reads.

“With the hope that such senseless acts of violence may cease, Pope Francis invokes upon all of you the divine blessings of peace and strength,” the message concludes.

On Wednesday afternoon around 2:40pm, a young man opened fire on students at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL, killing 17 and wounding another 15. The shooter was later identified as Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old former student of the school.

The shooter, armed with a semiautomatic AR-15 rifle, a gas mask, smoke grenades and multiple magazines of ammunition began firing outside the school and then entered the building to continue the carnage. According to a U.S. official, the shooter purchased the firearm during the past year and passed the mandatory background check.

On Thursday morning, police charged Cruz with 17 counts of premediated murder.

President Trump tweeted a response to the Florida shooting Wednesday afternoon, offering “prayers and condolences.”

“No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school,” he wrote.

The FBI has since confirmed that it had been warned about Nikolas Cruz, accused of carrying out the shooting at his former school. The young man reportedly left a comment on a YouTube video last year stating: “I’m going to be a professional school shooter.”

